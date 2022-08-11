Japanese, South Korean makers compete for Indonesia's EV market

JAKARTA -- Japanese and South Korean automakers are using an auto show in Indonesia to show off their eco-friendly models as Southeast Asia's largest economy pushes green technologies to meet ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions.

A total of 25 four-wheeled vehicle brands -- 21 passenger cars and four commercial vehicles, mostly from East Asian manufacturers -- are participating at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, organized by the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers. The event kicked off Thursday in a Jakarta suburb.