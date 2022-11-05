ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Japanese auto parts maker Marelli to invest $1.7bn in growth areas

CEO plans consolidation and structural reform, aiming to get out of the red as soon as 2023

Marelli President and CEO David Slump spoke with Nikkei about growth investments.
Nikkei staff writers

TOKYO -- Japanese auto parts supplier Marelli Holdings plans to invest 260 billion yen ($1.76 billion) over the next five years in areas including autonomous-driving technology and electric vehicles as it works to turn its fortunes around.

The manufacturer, which counts Nissan Motor and Stellantis as clients, faces the tricky task of balancing investment in growth with cost-cutting consolidation as it grapples with a debt load of more than 1 trillion yen, among the highest in Japan's manufacturing sector. It will likely raise funds for growth by selling off noncore businesses.

