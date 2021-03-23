Key Tesla supplier to make car displays in North America

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leading display maker will "definitely" build or help build a plant in North America as automotive clients press for more localized production to bring down shipping and logistics costs.

AU Optronics on Tuesday said it is in talks with multiple customers to evaluate new facilities for assembling car displays outside China and Taiwan, including possibly in Southeast Asia.

The plan to expand output to other locations will mark a watershed moment for a panel industry that has long been rooted in Asia. The lion's share of panel production is for TV, smartphone, notebook and tablet manufacturing.

"There will definitely be [production capacity] in North America, and it's likely to be built in the U.S. or in Mexico. We are in discussion about the location," Paul Peng, chairman of AUO, told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Smart City and IoT Expo in Taipei.

"Supplying the automotive market is highly customized. Display makers generally need to do more assembly work to link displays with other systems and then ship them to customers, so we need to be close to customers and the market, instead of only supplying screens."

Automakers also want displays to be made closer to where they will be used for logistical reasons. Displays have grown in the past few years from 6 inches to more than 20 inches. "This adds more costs on packaging and logistics, which is an issue that the clients want to tackle," Peng said.

He said his company is also considering expanding production in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand, where many Japanese carmakers already have an automotive supply chain.

"We are also evaluating the European market, but since many tier-1 European automotive suppliers also have production facilities in China, the demand to build new capacity in Europe is less strong than in North America," Peng said.

AUO, which supplies carmakers like Tesla, BMW, Ford and Toyota, is also the world's second-largest notebook display supplier, after China's BOE Technology. Its customers include Apple, HP, Dell and Acer.

Peng said AUO's overseas expansion plan was initially spurred by notebook clients worried about U.S. tariffs on imports from China. "The call for us to build new [non-China] capacity for notebooks has slowed down, but the need from automobile clients is rising," he said.

AUO last year reported a net profit of 3.37 billion New Taiwan dollars ($119.4 million), after a significant net loss of NT$19.1 billion in 2019 due to a severe supply glut driven by subsidized Chinese competitors.

The positive earnings performance was driven by robust demand for notebooks and tablets, while Beijing also redirected subsidies from displays to semiconductors -- one of the key battlegrounds of the U.S.-China tech war.