ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Key Tesla supplier to make car displays in North America

Taiwan's AU Optronics also eyeing expansion in Southeast Asia

Taiwan's AU Optronics says automotive clients have been pressing for more localized display production. (Photo by Cheng Ting-Fang)
LAULY LI and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | North America

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leading display maker will "definitely" build or help build a plant in North America as automotive clients press for more localized production to bring down shipping and logistics costs.

AU Optronics on Tuesday said it is in talks with multiple customers to evaluate new facilities for assembling car displays outside China and Taiwan, including possibly in Southeast Asia.

The plan to expand output to other locations will mark a watershed moment for a panel industry that has long been rooted in Asia. The lion's share of panel production is for TV, smartphone, notebook and tablet manufacturing.

"There will definitely be [production capacity] in North America, and it's likely to be built in the U.S. or in Mexico. We are in discussion about the location," Paul Peng, chairman of AUO, told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Smart City and IoT Expo in Taipei.

"Supplying the automotive market is highly customized. Display makers generally need to do more assembly work to link displays with other systems and then ship them to customers, so we need to be close to customers and the market, instead of only supplying screens."

Automakers also want displays to be made closer to where they will be used for logistical reasons. Displays have grown in the past few years from 6 inches to more than 20 inches. "This adds more costs on packaging and logistics, which is an issue that the clients want to tackle," Peng said.

He said his company is also considering expanding production in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand, where many Japanese carmakers already have an automotive supply chain.

"We are also evaluating the European market, but since many tier-1 European automotive suppliers also have production facilities in China, the demand to build new capacity in Europe is less strong than in North America," Peng said.

AUO, which supplies carmakers like Tesla, BMW, Ford and Toyota, is also the world's second-largest notebook display supplier, after China's BOE Technology. Its customers include Apple, HP, Dell and Acer.

Peng said AUO's overseas expansion plan was initially spurred by notebook clients worried about U.S. tariffs on imports from China. "The call for us to build new [non-China] capacity for notebooks has slowed down, but the need from automobile clients is rising," he said.

AUO last year reported a net profit of 3.37 billion New Taiwan dollars ($119.4 million), after a significant net loss of NT$19.1 billion in 2019 due to a severe supply glut driven by subsidized Chinese competitors.

The positive earnings performance was driven by robust demand for notebooks and tablets, while Beijing also redirected subsidies from displays to semiconductors -- one of the key battlegrounds of the U.S.-China tech war.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more