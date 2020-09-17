ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Kia suspends Seoul factory after COVID-19 outbreak

10 cases linked to plants that account for 10% of automaker's output

Kia's Sohari Factory outside of Seoul produces 320,000 vehicles per year, accounting for 10% of the company's total production.   © EPA/Jiji
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Kia Motors suspended operations at its Sohari Factory near Seoul on Thursday after 10 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among the automaker's employees and their family members.

South Korea's second-largest automaker said that the company has stopped production in the two plants located in Gwangmyeong, southwest of Seoul. Sohari, which employs 5,800 workers, produces 320,000 units per year, accounting for 10% of Kia's total production. Its lineups include the Rio subcompact sedan, the K9 premium sedan and the Carnival minivan.

"We stopped the production following the health authorities' confirmation of the COVID-19 cases," a Kia spokesperson said. "We are now disinfecting the factories. We will decide when to reopen the factories later."

The suspension comes as South Korea had been doing relatively well against the coronavirus, despite a slight rise in cases recently. The country confirmed 153 new infections on Thursday, up from 113 a day ago. Its total infections reached 22,657 with 372 deaths.

Kia's global sales dropped 5.2% to 217,000 units in August year-on-year, with its domestic sales falling 11.3% to 38,000 units. Kia runs six factories globally, with three of them in South Korea.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close