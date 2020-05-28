ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Malaysia auto sales drop 99% on coronavirus lockdown

Car buyers slow to return after country sold just 141 vehicles last month

Slow lane: Auto sales in Kuala Lumpur and other parts of Malaysia remain sluggish even after coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

SINGAPORE -- Malaysia recorded just 141 sales of new automobiles in April, down 99.7% on the year in a sign of how deeply the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the economy.

Business activities have largely resumed after authorities eased social distancing rules on May 4, but car sales continue to slump. Customers have been slow to return, and banks are applying stricter credit checks to auto loans.

Sales volume this month will be much higher than in April but far lower than typical monthly levels prior to the restrictions, which were imposed in March, the Malaysian Automotive Association has predicted.

Malaysia's annual auto sales have held steady around 600,000 vehicles for the past few years. But estimates point to a plunge to 400,000 this year. Sales for the first four months of the year declined 45% to 106,600 autos.

April's automobile production similarly plunged 99.5% from a year earlier to 275 vehicles.

Local manufacturers Proton and Perodua, along with foreign makers such as Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, restated sales at dealerships in stages this month. But output appears likely to fall far short of planned levels this year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close