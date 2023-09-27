Malaysia creates national auto champion, targeting EV pivot

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK -- Malaysia's auto industry is undergoing a government-led mega-merger, bringing together two conglomerates controlling more than half of the market to catch up with the rest of the world's shift to electric vehicles.

Under a deal announced in August, prominent Malaysian group Sime Darby will buy state-owned investment firm Permodalan Nasional's 61.2% stake in UMW Holdings for 3.57 billion ringgit ($761 million). The group plans to make an offer for the remaining shares as well, and delist UMW from Bursa Malaysia. Permodalan also owns 50.3% of Sime Darby.