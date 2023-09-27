ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Malaysia creates national auto champion, targeting EV pivot

Sime Darby purchase of UMW unites brands from Toyota to Perodua under its banner

Perodua, backed by conglomerate UMW Holdings, is Malaysia's top automaker.   © Reuters
FUMIKA SATO and KENYA AKAMA, Nikkei staff writers | Malaysia

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK -- Malaysia's auto industry is undergoing a government-led mega-merger, bringing together two conglomerates controlling more than half of the market to catch up with the rest of the world's shift to electric vehicles.

Under a deal announced in August, prominent Malaysian group Sime Darby will buy state-owned investment firm Permodalan Nasional's 61.2% stake in UMW Holdings for 3.57 billion ringgit ($761 million). The group plans to make an offer for the remaining shares as well, and delist UMW from Bursa Malaysia. Permodalan also owns 50.3% of Sime Darby.

