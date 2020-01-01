Maruti Suzuki car sales bounce back on year-end discounts, stock clearance

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's top carmaker, saw its monthly sales expand in December as year-end discounts and inventory clearance ahead of the shift to new fuel emission standard spurred the demand for cars and sport utility vehicles.

The Suzuki Motor unit's sales including exports rose 3.9% on-year to 133,296 vehicles last month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Domestic sales of Maruti's cars, minivans, and sport-utility vehicles rose 2.5% to 122,784 units, while exports gained more than 10% to 7,561 units.

Its sales had dropped 1.9% in November.

India's automobile industry is contending with the worst-ever downturn, prompting companies including Maruti to cut production and fire employees. Demand for automobiles in Asia's third-largest economy has been declining amid a credit squeeze that marred consumer sentiment and a growing preference in cities for ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had, earlier this year, taken several measures, including lowering corporate taxes to help boost demand. The growth in the industry passenger vehicles segment in December is driven by higher discounts, brokerage Sharekhan said in a report, adding that the inventory levels have normalized at about four weeks.

However, a shift to new Euro VI fuel emission standard starting April is likely to keep the industry under pressure in the near term, the brokerage said. Maruti had also raised prices of its models starting January to account for rising raw material costs.

"We expect sustained volume growth in the second half of fiscal year 2021," the brokerage said.

India's main automobile industry body the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or SIAM too expects the demand to recover later this year, betting on a raft of new models and government measures to spur consumer spending. Indian automakers are set to unveil 50 new models at the upcoming Auto Expo on Feb. 5, SIAM said last week.

Mahindra & Mahindra, the maker of Scorpio and Bolero SUVs, reported an 1% drop in December sales to 39,230 units. The company's passenger vehicles sales grew 4% during this period.

"Our performance in the month of December is as per year end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels," said Veejay Ram Nakra, the company's chief of sales and marketing for the automotive division.

"As we get into the new year, we are fully equipped to roll out our Euro VI products and have taken all requisite measures for a smooth transition over the next three months," Nakra said.

Shares of Maruti lost 0.7% in Mumbai trading on Wednesday, while that of Mahindra closed 1% higher. The benchmark S & P BSE Sensex added 0.1%.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil