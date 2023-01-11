Maruti Suzuki charges up India fleet with concept electric SUV

NEW DELHI -- India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, unveiled the concept version of its first electric vehicle on Wednesday, but said that the company's shift to a more eco-friendly fleet would also include cars that run on compressed natural gas or fuels blended with ethanol.

"Electric vehicles alone can't be the solution for achieving carbon neutrality in India," Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor, Maruti Suzuki's parent, told reporters as the nation's biggest motor show kicked off on the outskirts of New Delhi.