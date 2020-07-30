ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Nissan expects another net loss of over $6bn in FY2020

Dwindling cash saps Nissan's ability to rebuild post-Ghosn lineup

Toyota pushes suppliers for out-of-cycle price cuts

Chinese EV maker Li Auto aims to raise up to $950m in growth push

Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki reports first-ever quarterly loss on Indian lockdown

South Asian nation's vehicle sales plunge 80% as pandemic stings

A Maruti Suzuki showroom in New Delhi. The pandemic has throttled production and sales.   © Reuters
AKIRA HAYAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- India's leading automaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday posted a 2.67 billion rupee ($35.7 million) net loss for the quarter ended in June, its first red ink since going public in 2003.

The dubious milestone owes entirely to the novel coronavirus, which forced India to impose a two-month lockdown this spring. Quarterly sales plunged 72% on the year to 54.29 billion rupees.

Maruti Suzuki, which controls 50% of India's passenger vehicle market, posted a net profit of 13.76 billion rupees a year earlier. The slump at the automaker, which is majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, will likely trickle down to dealerships and suppliers and deal a blow to the domestic steel and materials industry.

The plight of the country's top automaker reflects the grim economic conditions on the ground. The Indian government enacted an urban shutdown on March 25 that temporarily shuttered factories and stores. Businesses involved in pharmaceuticals, foods and other essential industries were exempted.

As a result, the Indian economy grew only 3.1% in the first calendar quarter, the slowest reading in roughly eight years. Some estimates show a 20% contraction for the second quarter.  

According to data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, India's unemployment rate rose to 23% in April and May, much higher than the pre-lockdown rate of between 7% and 8%.

The lockdown, which lasted until late May, delivered a blow to Maruti Suzuki's production and domestic sales for the April-May period. For the first financial quarter through June, the company sold only about 76,000 vehicles, a huge drop from roughly 400,000 units in the year-earlier period.

"Production in the whole quarter was equivalent to just about two weeks' of regular working," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. The company's stock price closed down more than 1% on Wednesday.

Overall, just over 180,000 vehicles were delivered across the country in April-June, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, down 80% from a year earlier. Domestic rivals Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, which have yet to turn in quarterly results, will inevitably report soured earnings.

The bleak business environment in the auto industry is expected to remain for the foreseeable future. The job market has suffered under the lockdown, and workers have absorbed pay cuts. It is difficult to predict when demand for automobiles will recover.

Bottlenecks remain on the production front, whether it be in procuring auto parts or securing labor.

Maruti expects demand to increase eventually, but notes that owners are not trading in their vehicles as much as before.

"Replacement buying is coming down because we believe consumers will hold on a little longer than what they have been doing in the past, before they upgrade to bigger or better vehicles," Shashank Shrivastava, Maruti Suzuki's executive director of marketing and sales, said on a conference call Wednesday. "So I think you will see both ... demand going high on first-time buyers and at the same time replacement buying coming down."

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close