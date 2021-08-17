ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Mazda halts two Japan factories due to torrential rain

Storm risks schedule for retrofitting line to handle EV production

The rain is causing Mazda to rethink a construction schedule at its Hofu factory in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mazda Motor on Tuesday halted operations at two of its Japan factories, the latest victims of torrential rain now hovering over the southwestern part of the country.

The company's headquarters factory in Hiroshima Prefecture and its Hofu factory in Yamaguchi Prefecture might reopen on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions.

The decision to halt operations was made to safeguard the security of employees and suppliers. The rain is expected to continue.

While the heavy rain has not damaged factory facilities, it has affected construction at the Hofu factory. The carmaker was planning to close part of the factory from Aug. 7 to Sept. 1 so it could retrofit the production line to mass-produce electric vehicles. The company is now considering an adjustment to its schedule.

Several Mazda sales outlets and suppliers are reporting leaks, floods and other rain-related damage. There has been no impact on shop operations or production activities.

