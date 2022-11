TOKYO -- Japanese automaker Mazda plans to spend about 1.5 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) by 2030 to address its transition to electric vehicles, joining a rush by global carmakers to expand EV capacity.

The company will team up with Kanagawa-based Envision AESC Group, a major auto battery manufacturer owned by a Chinese company, to secure batteries and increase EV production at its plants in Japan, according to sources familiar with Mazda's plans.