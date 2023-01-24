ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Mazda's earnings rebound stands out among Japan's auto majors

Carmaker still needs medium-term strategy to compete in era of EVs

Mazda is experiencing the fastest earnings growth among Japan's seven major automakers. (Photo courtesy of the company)
RYOTARO YAMADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese automaker Mazda has seen an outstanding recovery in its earnings power, despite ongoing headwinds. However, the company still faces growing challenges in the era of electric vehicles. To escape the category of "undervalued stocks," the company will need to continue raising its earnings after the recovery period has ended.

In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, sales volume in North America, the company's mainstay market, will be the highest since it started disclosing figures. Operating income will grow 70% compared to the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2019, before the business environment deteriorated. The growth rate during the same period will be the largest among Japan's seven major automakers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close