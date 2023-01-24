Mazda's earnings rebound stands out among Japan's auto majors

TOKYO -- Japanese automaker Mazda has seen an outstanding recovery in its earnings power, despite ongoing headwinds. However, the company still faces growing challenges in the era of electric vehicles. To escape the category of "undervalued stocks," the company will need to continue raising its earnings after the recovery period has ended.

In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, sales volume in North America, the company's mainstay market, will be the highest since it started disclosing figures. Operating income will grow 70% compared to the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2019, before the business environment deteriorated. The growth rate during the same period will be the largest among Japan's seven major automakers.