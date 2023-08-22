ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Mazda seeks to escape cycle of low returns with luxury SUVs

Thin margins weigh on shares despite strong U.S. sales

Mazda's new CX-90 luxury SUV can cost as much as $60,000, a range previously missing from its lineup. (Photo courtesy of Mazda)
MIHO TANKAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- As Mazda Motor has failed to reap the hoped-for profits from a flurry of investment in expanding and tweaking its vehicle lineup, it is betting on a new line of high-end, high-priced SUVs to fatten its slim margins.

The Japanese automaker's earnings look solid. Operating income for the year ending March 2024 is projected to increase 27% to 180 billion yen (around $1.2 billion), according to an earnings release this month. This is being driven by sales in the U.S., where Mazda forecasts a 22% year-on-year increase in sales volume.

