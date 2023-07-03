ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Mazda to consolidate China dealer networks in EV push

Japanese automaker to roll out more green models as combustion cars struggle

Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 models are on display at the Japanese automaker's headquarters in Hiroshima prefecture.
Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Mazda is merging its Chinese sales arms into one, to concentrate its resources and cut costs, as the Chinese electric vehicle market becomes more competitive and the Japanese carmaker's sales struggle to keep up with Chinese and American rivals including Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and Tesla of the U.S.

Changan Mazda, a joint venture with Mazda and China's Changan Automobile, will acquire 100% of FAW Mazda, another jointly owned company by the Japanese maker and the China FAW Group. Changan Mazda already owned the majority of FAW Mazda in 2021, and will buy the rest of the shares later.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close