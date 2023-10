TOKYO -- Mazda Motor will release electric vehicles in the U.S. as early as 2025 in an effort to establish a presence in the country's rapidly growing EV market, Nikkei has learned.

The new EVs will utilize the platforms of existing gasoline-powered vehicles. They will be produced at the company's plant in Hofu, in western Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture. The plant can produce various types of cars -- gasoline, electric and hybrid -- on the same line.