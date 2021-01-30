ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Mercedes, Audi and BMW driven deeper into China by pandemic

World's biggest auto market accounts for 30-40% of German luxury brands' sales

An Audi Q5 L Sportback on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in September: China accounted for 43% of Audi's global sales last year.   © Reuters
KOSEI FUKAO, Nikkei staff writer | China

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Top German makers of luxury cars have become more reliant than ever on China, earnings reports show, underscoring the market's importance as a rare source of growth in an industry beset by the pandemic. 

Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi all logged record-high sales by volume in the world's auto maker last year, a striking contrast to their significant declines in overall global sales. China's share of global sales jumped 5 to 6 percentage points at each company, to 36% at Mercedes, 33% at BMW and 43% at Audi.

Though China's relatively quick rebound from its initial coronavirus outbreak was a major factor, the country's impact is a trend that is likely here to stay, as automakers scramble to tap rising Chinese demand for both high-end and eco-friendly cars.

Mercedes -- a subsidiary of Daimler and the world's top luxury automaker -- sold more than 774,000 vehicles in China, up 12% from 2019, at the same time as European sales slumped 16%. BMW's Chinese sales climbed 7% to 777,000 vehicles, including its Mini marque, while Audi's rose 5% to 727,000.

Audi signed a deal this month with Chinese state-owned automaker FAW Group to set up a joint venture for electric vehicle production in the city of Changchun in China's Jilin Province. Audi and parent Volkswagen will together hold a 60% interest, with Audi itself owning 55%.

The Chinese government began phasing out restrictions on foreign investment in the auto sector in 2018, allowing non-Chinese companies to hold majority stakes. Audi and Volkswagen will be among the few companies to take advantage of this change so far, alongside Tesla.

Production of Audi passenger vehicles in China has so far been handled by a Volkswagen-FAW joint venture. The new arrangement will let Audi itself become more directly involved in the market.

The venture is slated to begin making electric vehicles using Audi's "Premium Platform Electric," or PPE, architecture in 2024.

"This deepened partnership between Audi and FAW heralds a new era of electrification as the next 'golden decade' for Audi on the important Chinese market," said Werner Eichhorn, president of Audi's China operations.

Volkswagen's joint venture with SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, is set to start making Audi vehicles next year. Audi plans to have electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids make up a third of its Chinese sales by 2025.

Mercedes will begin making its new EQA electric sport utility vehicle in China this year, with production of the EQE luxury sedan to follow. BMW plans to boost its stake in a Chinese joint venture to 75% in 2022.

