YOKOHAMA, Japan -- German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has opened its first dealership dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles in Japan to take advantage of the shift to EVs in one of the world's largest car markets.

The store, which opened on Tuesday, is housed in a black two-story building in Yokohama, a major city just south of Tokyo that is home to an international port and the headquarters of major Japanese companies including Nissan Motors and Isuzu Motors.