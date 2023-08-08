ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Mitsubishi Fuso to launch EV truck in Indonesia

Japanese manufacturer prepares for competition with Chinese rivals

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus hopes to sell eCanter, an electric vehicle truck, in Indonesia. (Photo by Miho Tankai)
MIHO TANKAI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus will start to sell electric trucks in Indonesia in two years, Nikkei has learned, as it tries to retain its position as a key truck seller in the Southeast Asian country where Chinese rivals are increasingly gaining market share.

Mitsubishi Fuso will manufacture the eCanter, a small electric truck, at its Kawasaki plant in Kanagawa prefecture in Japan and export the model to Indonesia. It is expected to partner with Mitsubishi Corp. and other companies to sell in Indonesia. It also plans to sell the eCanter in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Chile eventually.

