Mitsubishi Fuso to launch EV truck in Indonesia

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus will start to sell electric trucks in Indonesia in two years, Nikkei has learned, as it tries to retain its position as a key truck seller in the Southeast Asian country where Chinese rivals are increasingly gaining market share.

Mitsubishi Fuso will manufacture the eCanter, a small electric truck, at its Kawasaki plant in Kanagawa prefecture in Japan and export the model to Indonesia. It is expected to partner with Mitsubishi Corp. and other companies to sell in Indonesia. It also plans to sell the eCanter in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Chile eventually.