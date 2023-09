MUNICH -- Chinese automakers are making their presence felt at the Munich International Auto Show that starts on Monday with a focus on luxury electric vehicles as they seek opportunities in the rapidly electrifying European market.

Answering to reporters at a preceding event on Sunday, Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Geely's luxury subsidiary Polestar, proudly claimed that his brand was victorious over its rival, German brand Porsche's Taikan model, in responding to electrification.