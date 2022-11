TOKYO -- Japan's Murata Manufacturing plans to make its largest ever capital investment -- 45 billion yen (around $305 million) -- to build a factory in the Chinese coastal province of Jiangsu as it gears up to boost its production of multilayered ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).

Murata plans to increase its MLCC capacity by about 10% annually. The factory, to be built on the site of an existing plant, will support the electronic component maker in meeting the target by providing an MLCC material.