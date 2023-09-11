ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Nasdaq-listed VinFast pushes EVs in Vietnam ride-hailing sector

Perks for 'Uber of Vietnam' may increase uptake in top electric scooter market

Vietnamese ride-hailing and delivery startup Be Group has struck a deal for discounted VinFast electric motorbikes at a time when the manufacturer is producing far below capacity. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast looks to increase electric vehicle penetration in Vietnam's ride-hailing sector through discounts and no-interest loans on motorbikes, as investors question whether the EV maker can ramp up shipments and move closer to profitability.

Be Group, a Vietnamese rival of Grab, said VinFast is offering perks to its motorbike drivers, adding to a string of startup deals aimed at further electrifying the local ride-hailing industry. The move announced late on Friday could give VinFast a sales boost following its listing on the Nasdaq last month. Vietnam's sole EV exporter, which makes both motorbikes and passenger vehicles, has yet to record a profit, while its factory in Haiphong, Vietnam, remains vastly underutilized.

