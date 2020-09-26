ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Need to make coffee in the car? LG and Hyundai have a way

Ceiling screen, fridge and shoe dryer among amenities in 'concept cabin'

The concept cabin unveiled by Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics features amenities meant to improve comfort for drivers and passengers. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai and LG)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- A curved display on the ceiling, a coffee maker, a refrigerator, and even a compartment to dry and refresh shoes. These are some of the amenities that LG Electronics and Hyundai have put in a concept cabin that makes a vehicle feel like a home away from home.

The ceiling display features organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technology. The 77-inch screen can be split to show different content to each of the two back-seat passengers. Such LG offerings as high-end speakers were also modified for in-vehicle use.

Hyundai joined forces with LG, one of its suppliers of electronics parts and other products, to build prototype appliances for the concept car. This marks their first collaboration.

Hyundai has been expanding its electric-vehicle lineup as self-driving technologies and electrification bring the auto industry to a turning point. Electrics offer roomier interiors than their internal-combustion counterparts and so can serve as more than a way to get from point A to point B.

Hyundai plans to let customers customize vehicle cabins in hopes of differentiating itself from other electric-vehicle builders.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

