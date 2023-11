NEW YORK -- Nio will import premium electric cars made in China to the U.S. rather than attempt to qualify for tax incentives by setting up local production, the Chinese automaker said.

Ganesh Iyer, the EV maker's CEO for the U.S., laid out the vision for the American market at the NextChina Conference hosted by the China Project news outlet in New York on Thursday. Nio aims to sell its first car in the U.S. by 2025 as part of a goal to expand to 25 countries and regions.