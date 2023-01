TOKYO -- Top executives of Nissan Motor and Renault, meeting online Thursday, held further discussions on the possibility of Renault reducing its share in Nissan. The talks are expected to proceed if the two automakers can fill in the gaps on their understanding of the proposal.

The regular meeting was held among all three companies in the alliance including Mitsubishi Motors. Renault CEO Luca de Meo and Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida attended with other executives from both companies.