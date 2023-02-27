Nissan aims to electrify 98% of Europe sales, helped by Renault

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor has raised its global sales target for electrified vehicles, including a huge boost in Europe assisted by its recently renewed strategic alliance with French counterpart Renault, as the Japanese automaker strives for competitiveness in a sector led by companies like Tesla of the U.S. and China's BYD.

The 2030 target for the global electrified sales mix, which includes Nissan's hybrid e-Power models and electric vehicles, will increase to over 55%, up from the forecast of 50% the company made in its long-term strategy unveiled in November 2021. Nissan will introduce 27 new electrified models, including 19 EVs, by fiscal year 2030, up from its initial plan of 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 EVs.