ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Nissan faces 'critical' situation with profit set for 10-year low

Coronavirus shutdown to have further impact on earnings

RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer
Nissan Motor CEO Makoto Uchida discusses earnings during a news conference at the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama on Feb. 13.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor's net profit will fall to 65 billion yen ($592 million) for the year ending in March, down 80% on the year to its lowest level since 2009, the automaker forecast Thursday.

This is the Japanese automaker's second downgrade for fiscal 2019. The earnings forecast now stands 62% lower than the initial projection of 170 billion yen in May.

Sluggish car sales in China and the U.S. were blamed for the weakness.

"Unfortunately, the slowdown in our car sales is worse than expected," CEO Makoto Uchida told reporters in Yokohama. "The situation we are facing is very critical."

The company reported a net loss of 26 billion yen for the October-December quarter, its first loss for the three-month period since in 2008.

Nissan lowered its outlook for global car sales for the year to 5.05 million vehicles from 5.24 million. The automaker had initially expected to sell 5.54 million autos in the year.

Thursday's announcement does not take into account the halt in operations at some factories in China owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Nissan plans to resume production in mid-February, but the suspension will have "a certain impact," Uchida said.

Nissan also will reduce production at some domestic plants, Uchida said, as the coronavirus has prevented the company from procuring some necessary parts.

The company cut its annual dividend to 10 yen per share, the lowest since 2011. The reduction will hit Renault, the French automaker that holds stake of more than 40% in Nissan.

"For now, I can't say how, but we need to consider ways to take this responsibility," Uchida said.

The automaker will revise its medium-term business plan in May, the CEO said. Uchida stressed that Nissan will proceed with cost cuts.

"We will make our strength clear and put our resources into it," he said. "There will be some regions where we will have to give up on expanding."

Nissan's woes stand out among the three major Japanese automakers. Toyota Motor has forecast a 2.35 trillion yen profit, Honda Motor expects to earn 595 billion yen.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media