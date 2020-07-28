Nissan forecasts worst-ever operating loss of $4.4bn for 2020

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor expects its biggest-ever operating loss of 470 billion yen ($4.4 billion) this fiscal year, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday, plagued by plunging sales amid uncertainty over the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan reported a net loss of 671 billion yen in May for fiscal 2019 ended March, together with an operating loss of 40 billion yen.

This marks the worst net loss in 20 years, driven mainly by costs related to restructuring and impairments. The battered automaker expects a further drop in its main business this year.

Nissan had previously said that global auto demand will fall 15% to 20% this year as a result of the pandemic, while not disclosing its forecast for 2020.

The automaker sold 4.93 million cars in fiscal 2019, down 11% from the previous year.

Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan's Franco-Japanese alliance partner with Renault and in which Nissan has 34% stake, announced on Monday an estimated net loss of 360 billion yen this year.