Nissan goes all electric for new cars in Japan

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will sell electric-drive versions of all new and redesigned models to hit the Japanese market starting in fiscal 2020 as it shifts further away from gasoline power under tighter emissions rules, Nikkei has learned.

The automaker will roll out an electric sport utility vehicle as early as the second half of 2020 and an electric version of its mainstay Dayz minicar in 2021.

Nissan will also offer hybrid versions of the Kicks SUV, which comes to Japan this summer, and of the Note subcompact. The X-Trail SUV will also be offered as a hybrid when redesigned next year. These hybrids will use the company's proprietary e-Power system.

A quarter of Nissan's new-vehicle sales in Japan in fiscal 2018 consisted of the Leaf electric car or e-Power hybrids. It aims to expand this share to 50% in fiscal 2022.

Higher sales of electrics and hybrids are expected to help reduce the automaker's battery procurement costs.

Nissan's move is part of a wider industry trend of stepping up electrification. Volkswagen plans to electrify all its models, while Toyota Motor seeks to sell hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure-electric versions of all its autos worldwide by 2025.

Nissan aims to generate 50% of sales in Europe and 30% in China from electric-drive vehicles in fiscal 2022.