Automobiles

Nissan halts 3 North American plants amid chip shortage

Shutdowns in US and Mexico risk reducing supply of popular models

A worker installs seats on a production line at Nissan Motor's Smyrna plant in Tennessee.   © Reuters
RYOTARO YAMADA and TOMOYOSHI OSHIKIRI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor has suspended operations at three factories in North America, the automaker said Friday, as a lack of crucial semiconductors stymies production.

The shutdown affects two facilities in the U.S. -- in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi -- and Plant 1 at the Aguascalientes site in Mexico. Production is set to resume between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

While the extent of the impact on Nissan's output remains unclear, the shutdown could affect the supply of some popular models. The Rogue sport utility vehicle and Altima sedan are manufactured at the Smyrna facility, and models made in Canton include the Murano SUV.

