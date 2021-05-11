ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Nissan heads for third year in red with expected $550m net loss

Japanese automaker's 2021 rebound still uncertain due to chip shortage

Nissan's restructuring has moved the company away from expansionist policies pursued by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.   © AP
ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor expects to post a net loss of 60 billion yen ($551 million) in the current fiscal year through next March, marking three consecutive years of deficits as it seeks to return to profitability and shed the expansionist strategies of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Lingering automotive semiconductor shortages continue to weigh heavily on the company's production this year, casting a cloud on its rebound in the wake of COVID-19.

Nissan expects to more or less break even on an operating-profit basis, while sales are estimated at 9.1 trillion yen. The company posted a net loss of 448 billion yen for fiscal 2020 ended March this year, trimming a 671 billion yen deficit recorded in 2019.

Restructuring that started a year ago has shifted the automaker's focus away from global market expansion policies pursued by Ghosn. Since then, Nissan has been looking to reduce inventories and dealership incentives while relying on new models to drive sales.

As the automotive industry faces tighter environmental regulations worldwide, Nissan aims to focus more on electric technology.

