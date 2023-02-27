Nissan lifts 2030 global electrified sales target to 55%

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor has raised its global sales target for electrified vehicles as the Japanese automaker strives for competitiveness in a sector led by companies like Tesla of the U.S. and China's BYD.

The 2030 target for the global electrified sales mix will increase to over 55%, up from the forecast of 50% the company made in its long-term strategy unveiled in November 2021. Nissan will introduce 27 new electrified models, including 19 electric vehicles, by fiscal year 2030, up from its initial plan of 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 electric vehicles.