Nissan's China EV game plan key to jump-starting stalled stock

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor's shares have yet to rally sharply even after the automaker managed to become equal partners with Renault, as investors await more solid growth strategies for the key U.S. and Chinese markets.

Nissan's board approved a deal Feb. 6 to make its alliance with Renault equal, lowering the French automaker's stake in Nissan to 15% from 43% to match the Japanese company's share in the partner. Though Nissan's stock climbed 3% at one point the next day, it closed Friday at 518.70 yen, less than one-third of its historical peak.