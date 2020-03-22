Nissan temporarily lays off 3,000 workers at Spanish plants

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will temporarily lay off roughly 3,000 workers at three plants in Spain that have halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak, Nikkei has learned.

Its plant in Barcelona has remained idle since March 13 as travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish government have cut off supply chains.

Nissan produced roughly 65,000 vehicles in Spain last year, with the main Barcelona site churning out commercial vehicles and small trucks bound for other European markets.

Nissan also plans to keep its Sunderland factory in the U.K. closed for the time being. The plant, the biggest in the U.K., produced about 346,000 vehicles in 2019, including the Qashqai SUV and the electric vehicle Leaf, and employs about 6,000 people.