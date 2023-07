TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.

The North American Charging Standard (NACS), which is developed and owned by Tesla, has become the de facto standard in the region after U.S. and European automakers adopted it. Nissan's decision could sway other Japanese automakers to follow suit.