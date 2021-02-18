Nissan to halt production due to earthquake, following Toyota

TOKYO -- Nissan Motors will halt production at two assembly plants in Japan for two days next week due to repercussions from the earthquake that hit northeastern Japan on 13 Feb, Nikkei has learned.

Nissan's Oppama plant, which makes the company's flagship Note compact car, and its subsidiary Nissan Shatai's Shonan plant, which produces small passenger cars, will halt production on Monday and Tuesday. It is unknown how many cars will be affected.

Supplies of suspension and other components stalled after a plant in Fukushima owned by Hitachi subsidiary Hitachi Astemo suspended production due to a power outage after the 7.3 earthquake.

The temblor has impacted other automakers as well. Toyota Motor suspended production at its 14 assembly lines in Japan for up to four days through 20 Feb.