ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Nissan to lay off 10,000 U.S. workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Workers in Tennessee and Mississippi will be affected by production suspension

Nikkei staff writers
  © Reuters

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor is to lay off about 10,000 workers in the U.S. -- nearly the entire workforce at its factories in the country -- as production at vehicle plants there has been suspended since mid-March, Nikkei has learned. Salary payments have also been delayed at some facilities.

Significant restrictions on economic activities caused by the new coronavirus are beginning to have a serious effect on the real economy, including jobs.

Nissan employees at car and engine factories in the state of Tennessee and at a car plant in the state of Mississippi will be affected. In Tennessee, the company makes sport utility vehicles, sedans and electric vehicles. The Mississippi facility produces SUVs and commercial vehicles.

Production at the three plants has been suspended since Mar. 20. The initial plan was for that to last until April 6. But with no end in sight for the coronavirus outbreak, Nissan decided to extend the shutdown to the end of April.

The approximately 10,000 affected employees will not get paid by Nissan after being laid off, though it appears that the company will rehire them once the plants restart production. The workers will draw unemployment benefits until then.

Nissan also plans to lay off the majority of its about 6,000 employees at a U.K. plant. It will also lay off about 3,000 workers at a factory in Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media