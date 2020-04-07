Nissan to lay off 10,000 U.S. workers amid coronavirus outbreak

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor is to lay off about 10,000 workers in the U.S. -- nearly the entire workforce at its factories in the country -- as production at vehicle plants there has been suspended since mid-March, Nikkei has learned. Salary payments have also been delayed at some facilities.

Significant restrictions on economic activities caused by the new coronavirus are beginning to have a serious effect on the real economy, including jobs.

Nissan employees at car and engine factories in the state of Tennessee and at a car plant in the state of Mississippi will be affected. In Tennessee, the company makes sport utility vehicles, sedans and electric vehicles. The Mississippi facility produces SUVs and commercial vehicles.

Production at the three plants has been suspended since Mar. 20. The initial plan was for that to last until April 6. But with no end in sight for the coronavirus outbreak, Nissan decided to extend the shutdown to the end of April.

The approximately 10,000 affected employees will not get paid by Nissan after being laid off, though it appears that the company will rehire them once the plants restart production. The workers will draw unemployment benefits until then.

Nissan also plans to lay off the majority of its about 6,000 employees at a U.K. plant. It will also lay off about 3,000 workers at a factory in Barcelona, Spain.