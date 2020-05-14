Nissan to reduce capacity by 20% and close a European plant

TOKYO -- The Japanese-French alliance of Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors is being forced into a major reshuffle by the coronavirus pandemic that could include Nissan slashing production capacity by 20% in the fiscal year through March 2023.

The partners, who have been at odds since former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport in November 2018, also plan to redraft their production map in a bid to make more efficient use of their capacity.

In that regard, Nissan will close a factory in Barcelona, Spain and shift production to Renault plants.

The carmakers are also considering whether to extend their increase in shared production to other sites in Europe as well as to South America.

Nissan's production capacity currently stands at 7 million vehicles per year.

The alliance has been especially strained since Ghosn's arrest. But the coronavirus and the sharp plunge in auto sales that it has triggered is bringing the partners closer together.

The pandemic and the wrecking ball it has taken to the global economy are likely to cause other makers to also reshuffle their production plans and cut costs as they fight for survival.

As for Renault, Nissan and partner Mitsubishi Motors, they will decide on a joint mid-term business plan later this month, their first since Ghosn's arrest. Nissan board members discussed the plan on Thursday.

Nissan in fiscal 2019 produced about 55,000 vehicles in Spain, accounting for about 10% of its European output.

Its car assembly plants in Barcelona make commercial vehicles and small trucks. They form an export hub but have been running at about 30% of capacity, well below the level needed to turn a profit.

As Nissan and Renault now plan to produce more of each other's models around the world, the Spanish plants' production will be moved to Renault factories in France and elsewhere. The partners are now determined to boost profitability by making efficient use of the alliance's resources.

Nissan will take on production of Renault vehicles in the U.K. The British facilities, which can make more than 500,000 vehicles a year, turned out around 320,000 last fiscal year.

Similar efforts are in the works in South America and Southeast Asia. There are plans to make Renault vehicles at Nissan facilities in Brazil, an export hub for the Japanese automaker. In Southeast Asia, Nissan and Mitsubishi will ramp up their collaboration. Mitsubishi will take on production of Nissan vehicles in Indonesia and elsewhere.

Nissan will make key components for its smaller partner.

Nissan and Renault have been involved in each other's production only on a limited basis. Renault produces 70,000 Nissan vehicles per year at its plant in France, while Nissan undertakes production of the French partner's commercial vehicles at a plant in Spain.

But only slivers of production has taken place at each other's facilities.

As part of the cost-cutting drive, Nissan and Renault are shooting for 70% common parts that will go into their vehicles, up from about 40% now. The automakers will also expedite efforts to adopt common vehicle platforms.

These moves should reduce procurement costs while also making it easier to share their global production networks.

The automakers will jointly develop electric vehicles as well.

Nissan is yet to hit the bottom of its slump. Hammered by the plunge in demand in the wake of the pandemic, the Japanese automaker saw a net loss for the fiscal year ended in March. Its unit sales posted 4.79 million vehicles, down 13%. It expects to produce and sell 5 million vehicles -- similar to the current level -- in the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the last year for the new mid-term plan.

The Japanese carmaker saw its annual capacity expand to over 7 million, more than actual demand, because Ghosn was keen to build and expand capacity, especially in emerging markets.

As part of its restructuring, Nissan will concentrate its investments in Japan, North America and China, three markets that account for nearly 70% of its global vehicle sales. It is also considering executive pay cuts, including for CEO Makoto Uchida, to clarify responsibility for the sluggish performance.

The coronavirus outbreak triggered a sharp decline in the global automobile industry. In the U.S., four Japanese auto companies, including Toyota Motor, combined to post a 52% fall in unit sales in April. In Japan, the corresponding figure was 28%. In Europe, unit sales plunged 52% in March. April is likely to mark another steep fall.