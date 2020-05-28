ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Nissan to resume US production on Monday

Troubled automaker benefits from early end to lockdown in some states

Nissan Motor's automobile manufacturing plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, will reopen on June 8.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | North America

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will begin restarting operations at its U.S. plants on Monday, a move that comes three weeks after Japanese rivals Toyota Motor and Honda Motor resumed North American production.

A vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, will resume production on Monday, per Nissan's reopening plan, with one in Smyrna, Tennessee, to follow on June 8. Limited production of Infiniti powertrains in Decherd, Tennessee, began on May 1.

The Japanese automaker made the announcement on Wednesday in the U.S.

Most U.S. auto industry plants have reopened after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, though with limited shifts. Tennessee and Mississippi were among the handful of U.S. states that reopened early, their stay-at-home orders expiring on April 27. Lockdowns remain in effect in states harder hit by the coronavirus, such as New York and Michigan, a major hub for American automakers.

