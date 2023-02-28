Nissan to spend $250m on U.S. plant to boost EV motor production

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will invest $250 million to expand powertrain production at a plant in the U.S. state of Tennessee as part of an electrification strategy in the key North American market, the Japanese automaker said Monday.

The Japanese automaker plans to start manufacturing four electric vehicle models in 2026 at its Canton plant in the state of Mississippi. To supply components for those EVs, Nissan will expand production of motors and other powertrain parts at the Decherd plant in Tennessee that year.