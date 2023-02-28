ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Nissan to spend $250m on U.S. plant to boost EV motor production

Japanese automaker eyes subsidies for American-made electrics

A worker installs seats at a Nissan Motor assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.    © Reuters
KENYA AKAMA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will invest $250 million to expand powertrain production at a plant in the U.S. state of Tennessee as part of an electrification strategy in the key North American market, the Japanese automaker said Monday.

The Japanese automaker plans to start manufacturing four electric vehicle models in 2026 at its Canton plant in the state of Mississippi. To supply components for those EVs, Nissan will expand production of motors and other powertrain parts at the Decherd plant in Tennessee that year.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close