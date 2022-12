TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will use "green" steel and aluminum supplied by Kobe Steel in its domestic car brands to lower carbon dioxide emissions in its supply chain, the companies announced on Monday.

Nissan plans to use Kobenable Premier, a steel product launched in May by major Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel that eliminates CO2 emissions from the manufacturing process, in domestically built Serena minivans to be sold starting in spring 2023, the two companies said in a joint news release.