Nissan unveils Ariya EV as it seeks road to recovery

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor has unveiled its first new electric car in a decade, part of an overhaul of its line-up and strategy that the financially stretched Japanese automaker hopes will help it regain its luster after steep losses.

The reception for the Ariya, which will go on sale this year, will be the first test of how Nissan is shifting from its approach under former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who led the company into a fight for global market share. Makoto Uchida, who took over as CEO last year, wants Nissan to target higher product and sales quality after a net loss of 671 billion yen ($6.2 billion) for the year ended March, its worst result in 20 years.

"Nissan is still not at the level it should be," Uchida said at Wednesday's launch, describing the Ariya as "Nissan's new face".

At the event Nissan also introduced a new brand logo.

Nissan shares rose 8.5% at one stage on Wednesday in anticipation of the launch of the Ariya, the first all-electric crossover SUV from a Japanese carmaker.

Nissan's first all-electric vehicle, the Leaf hatchback, was launched in 2010 as the first mass-produced EV. The company sold 470,000 Leaf vehicles.

Electric and hybrid vehicles are a key part of the strategy revamp at Nissan, which is part of a Franco-Japanese alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.

The carmaker said in May that it plans to launch 12 new models in the coming 18 months and plans to put at least eight pure electric models on the market by March 2024.

Other Japanese players are shifting resources to the electric car market. Honda Motor announced last week it bought a 1% stake in Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) to jointly develop batteries for electric cars.