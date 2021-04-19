ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Nonautomotive exhibitors a focus of attention at Auto Shanghai

Leading automotive exhibition gets underway

Auto Shanghai 2021, China's largest auto show, opened April 19.   © Kyodo
NAOKI MATSUDA, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- One of the world's largest auto industry exhibitions got underway on Monday in Shanghai, highlighted by electric vehicles from newcomers in China.

About 1 million people are expected to visit Auto Shanghai 2021, officially known as the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, even as many major global events have been suspended or downsized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Automakers are exhibiting mainly electric vehicles, aiming to raise their profile in the large Chinese market as the economy recovers from the COVID-induced slowdown.

Auto Shanghai is China's largest car show, held in the city every two years, alternating with Beijing. The 2020 event, which was originally scheduled to be held in Beijing in April, was postponed until September due to the pandemic. Last year's event drew 530,000, visitors amid tighter infection-control measures.

This year, visitors are required to have their body temperatures measured at the entrance and present a "health code" indicating that they have not visited places where the infection risk is high.

Measures to prompt wearing of face masks and sanitize the venue have been stepped up. On-site staff and exhibitors were required to test negative using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Toyota Motor shows off its wares at Auto Shanghai 2021 on April 19.   © Kyodo

The venue measures 360,000 sq. meters, about the same as the size of the venue in 2019, before the pandemic. About 1,000 companies from China, Japan, the U.S. and Europe are taking part this year.

According to one Chinese media outlet, nearly 150 new car models, many of them electric, are being shown off by manufacturers, including Germany's Volkswagen, Toyota Motor of Japan and domestic carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The event will run through April 28.

In addition to exhibits from conventional automakers, participants from other industries, including big internet companies, are in the spotlight.

Among them is Baidu, China's largest search engine operator, which is showcasing its self-driving technology. An affiliate of China Evergrande Group, a real estate developer, is participating for the first time to announce its new electric vehicle.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more