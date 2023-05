OSAKA -- Panasonic Holdings is teaming with Japanese trading group Marubeni to supply businesses with all-electric commercial vehicles along with recharging equipment to support the electrification of Japan's logistics industry.

The two companies intend to establish a 50-50 joint venture by June, and they already are in talks with logistics firms. The partners aim to place hundreds of electric trucks in service within two years or so. Most of the fleet will be short- to medium-haul EVs.