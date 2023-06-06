Panasonic to boost EV battery output at Tesla's Gigafactory Nevada

TOKYO -- Japanese electronics giant Panasonic will expand production of electric vehicle batteries at a factory in Nevada jointly operated with Tesla, its biggest customer.

The company has accelerated plans to increase battery production capacity, responding to pressure from the American EV maker. Tesla recently told Panasonic that it would "buy as much as [Panasonic] can make," according to an executive at the Japanese manufacturer, hinting at Tesla's scramble to secure batteries in the increasingly competitive EV industry.