ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Panasonic to boost EV battery output at Tesla's Gigafactory Nevada

Japanese maker adds new production line as EV giant faces shortage

A Panasonic battery cell destined for EV battery packs. The Japanese company is expanding battery production at its Nevada facility, which it operates with Tesla.   © Reuters
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | North America

TOKYO -- Japanese electronics giant Panasonic will expand production of electric vehicle batteries at a factory in Nevada jointly operated with Tesla, its biggest customer.

The company has accelerated plans to increase battery production capacity, responding to pressure from the American EV maker. Tesla recently told Panasonic that it would "buy as much as [Panasonic] can make," according to an executive at the Japanese manufacturer, hinting at Tesla's scramble to secure batteries in the increasingly competitive EV industry.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close