ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Toyota hitches its cloud aspirations to Amazon

Toyota and Mazda to pour additional $830m into new US auto plant

Maruti Suzuki and Renault drive India's auto rebound

VW extends China market lead with new low-cost brand Jetta

Automobiles

Panasonic to invest $100m in EV battery plant in US for Tesla

Japanese electronics giant to raise production capacity by 10%

Panasonic, one of Tesla's battery providers, will boost its U.S. production capacity next year in an investment expected to total well over $100 million.   © Reuters
ITSURO FUJINO and TAKESHI SHIRAISHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Panasonic will boost production capacity of batteries for Tesla next year in an investment expected to exceed $100 million, Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

The investment will be made in Gigafactory 1, a battery plant in the U.S. state of Nevada with 13 production lines. Panasonic will add another line, increasing capacity by 10% to 39 gigawatt-hours per year.

This is the first capacity expansion at Gigafactory since it opened in 2017. Panasonic is also upgrading the batteries being produced at Gigafactory, raising each battery's storage capacity by 5%, starting in September.

The investment marks an easing of tensions between the two partners, whose relations have been rocky since spring 2019. Feelings have been smoothed thanks in part to booming sales of Tesla EVs, such as its Model 3 sedan, prompting the Japanese company to pour more money into the partnership.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Model 3 has been enjoying brisk sales. The California company, co-founded by billionaire Elon Musk, is ramping up to start mass production of its Model Y sport utility vehicle. Tesla is also fielding many orders for its new Cybertruck pickup, which was unveiled in November last year.

Musk cited limited battery production as a challenge to growth in a news conference on July 22.

There were earlier plans to boost output at Gigafactory, with the two companies in 2018 hoping to eventually boost capacity by 50%. The plan never came off, as Model 3 production hit a snag.

The spat between the two companies went public after Musk tweeted that battery supply had become a constraint on Model 3 production.

Today, Tesla enjoys strong growth in sales and earnings, and both sides seem content. "This is not the time to worry about making major investments," a Panasonic official said. Global sales at Tesla are projected to total 500,000 vehicles this year -- up 36% from the previous year -- leading the company to plan a new plant in Texas.

With annual production capacity set to exceed 1 million vehicles next year, the capacity for battery production is also likely to increase, Panasonic officials say.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close