Philippine auto tariffs send chill through pandemic-hit industry

MANILA/BANGKOK -- As the Philippines prepares to enact import safeguards on automobiles next week in a bid to protect domestic business, foreign automakers are bracing for a major disruption to their supply chains and the market as a whole.

A leading industry lobby and companies like Toyota Motor, a top player in the country, have expressed concern that the tariffs would only hurt the Philippines' auto industry, which depends heavily on shipments from neighbors like Thailand. Still, the country is eager to bolster domestic auto production, which has taken a major hit from Southeast Asia's push toward free trade.

Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez announced this month that the country would start imposing a 70,000 peso ($1,460) tariff on passenger cars and 110,000 pesos on light commercial vehicles.

"The provisional safeguard measures will provide a breathing space to the domestic industry, which has been facing a surge in importation of competing brands," he said. The tariffs will last for 200 days, and could change in scope and duration following a formal investigation by the Philippine Tax Commission.

The World Trade Organization allows countries to enact such safeguards when a rapid increase in imports threatens to seriously damage domestic industries. Passenger car imports in the Philippines have increased an average of 35% a year from 2014 to 2018, and now equal 4.5 times the amount of domestically produced vehicles, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

Imports of light commercial vehicles have increased to almost 15 times domestic production. The country's overall trade deficit has also been increasing, reaching a record high of $43.5 billion in 2018.

The surge in imports is driven largely by a regional push toward free trade. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations began working toward a free trade bloc under an agreement that took effect in 1993. The Philippines pledged to gradually lower tariffs on finished vehicles from its original 40% as part of these efforts, and cut the rate from 20% to 5% in one go in 2003.

As tariffs fell, foreign automakers that assembled cars in the Philippines instead began importing more vehicles from Thailand and other markets with a larger auto industry. Imports, which accounted for just 14% of new vehicles sold in the Philippines in 2002, overtook domestically assembled vehicles in 2007. They now make up over 70% of new vehicle sales there.

ASEAN completed its tariff reduction efforts in 2018, and automakers now treat its members as one market as far as supply chains go.

But without a robust industrial sector at its back, the Philippine auto industry has lost out. Isuzu Motors stopped producing the D-Max pickup in the Philippines in 2019, while Honda Motor closed an assembly plant in March last year. Both companies have since switched to imports from Thailand.

In a bid to bolster the domestic auto industry, the Philippine government is offering a subsidy of up to 9 billion pesos per model produced in the country. Toyota and Mitsubishi Motors, which hold the largest and second-largest market shares in the Philippines, respectively, each produce one compact car in the country. But the industry as a whole is still shifting toward greater imports.

The Philippine Metalworkers Alliance support the safeguards, which they see as a way to protect employment. But automakers have pushed back against the new tariffs, which would increase the price tag for many models by about 5% and further pressure an industry that likely suffered a roughly 40% blow to unit sales last year.

"Safeguard measures against imported vehicles is yet another blow to the automotive industry at a time when it is reeling from the adverse impact of the pandemic," said Rommel Gutierrez, president of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc.

Toyota's Thai arm, which oversees Asian operations, expressed concerns that the safeguards will negatively impact the entire auto industry value chain.

"We have no choice but to import many materials and parts, and it's not profitable to assemble cars here," said an executive from Mitsubishi Motor's Philippine unit. "We need the profits from imported cars to balance things out."

Struggling to compete with imports, the Philippines has enacted safeguards on other products as well in recent years. It placed an additional duty on cement in January 2019, leading to tensions with exporter Vietnam. The country also launched preliminary safeguard investigations into galvanized iron sheets and polyethylene products.

Free trade is only gaining support, with 15 countries recently signing on to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Government policy could deal a blow to more business sectors as countries struggle to protect industries at home in an increasingly competitive trade environment.