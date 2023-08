MANILA -- Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp. will soon set up a joint venture with Taiwan's leading electric bike maker, Gogoro, entering the e-scooter business in its home market, Ayala said on Friday.

In addition to importing, selling, and maintaining motorcycles, The joint venture will provide battery-swapping stations. Ayala is involved in urban development and running commercial facilities, and believes building the associated infrastructure will enhance the new venture's business.