HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam is watching to see if homegrown electric vehicle maker VinFast can deliver on the sparkle of its U.S. listing after a bumpy first two days of trading.

The new EV producer rang the Nasdaq opening bell on Tuesday, when its stocks popped 68% to close its first trading day at $37, giving it a market capitalization greater than that of either Ford or GM for the moment.