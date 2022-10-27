ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Scandal-hit truckmaker Hino cancels net earnings forecast

Emissions and fuel efficiency falsification clouds future as shipments are stalled

Hino Motors said that difficulties in calculating losses related to a scandal has made it unable to forecast net earnings. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita)
RYOTARO YAMADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Hino Motors will not announce a net earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March amid the fallout from its emissions and fuel efficiency falsification scandal, Nikkei has learned.

The truckmaker plans to announce earnings from the April-September period on Thursday. However, it decided that it is currently too difficult to calculate losses relating to the scandal, including compensation to customers and the recall of affected vehicles, to forecast net earnings for the full fiscal year.

