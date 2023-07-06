Singapore's Spectronik eyes hydrogen vans for commercial fleets

SINGAPORE -- Fuel cell developer Spectronik aims to begin a trial for a commercial van powered by hydrogen cells later this year as the Singapore-based provider of zero-emission energy sources accelerates its push into automotive applications.

"The trials will provide proof of concept for the viability of hydrogen fuel in the commercial fleet vehicle space," CEO Jogjaman Jap said in a statement this week. They will "help us engage with potential customers and provide data to inform the development and production of future vehicles."